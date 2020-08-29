Header menu looks too small on mobile

I notice that you have now changed the design and that has resulted in the first link in the top bar (‘English’) being cut off and disappearing to the left of the viewport. The first item you see now is the one called ‘support’.

If indeed you are happy with hiding the language dropdown then you should remove it altogether and not just let it get pushed off to the left of the screen.

As I mentioned above this is a design question really and you can’t always fit x number of items in a row unless you make them very small (which is bad) so you need to adjust the design with media queries to make a better fit over 2 lines or indeed use some other method that suits the purpose and your design aesthetics.

I would try something like this which will allow the screen to go down to the smallest you need (320px iphone 4).

@media screen and (max-width: 400px) { ul.top-nav > li.primary-action a.btn { color: transparent; width: 29px; text-align: center; padding: 5px; font-size: 1.4rem; } ul.top-nav > li.primary-action a.btn i { color: #fff; } ul.top-nav > li > a { font-size: 1.4rem; padding: 6px 0; } }

Screenshot with code added.

