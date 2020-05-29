Header menu looks too small on mobile

On
http://www.quicklyweb.com the header top-nav menu (language,support,account,viewcart) looks extremely small on mobile phones. I ve been scratching minehead last 2 hours with no result. Where am I going wrong ?
On
Hi, for some reason you have set the font-size of the View cart to 40px and it stretches the page wide as the mobile viewport tries to accommodate the overflow thus making everything smaller apart from the cart.
It looks like you need to drop the view cart to another line at smaller screens and not increase its height.
This is rough but gives you the idea.
@media screen and (max-width: 500px) {
ul.top-nav {
font-size: 1rem;
}
}
@media screen and (max-width: 440px) {
ul.top-nav > li.primary-action {
padding-left: 0;
border-left: none;
}
}
@media screen and (max-width: 376px) {
ul.top-nav > li.primary-action {
display: table;
padding-left: 0;
margin: 0 0 0 auto;
}
}
Thank you Paul. I did try your way moving .btmn to another line but still had the same problem. Just for the sake of it i have removed view cart button to see if outher link scale up but that didn’t makeany difference either