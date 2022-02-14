Having two Admin In WordPress

With Following im able to remove the menu if user role is not administrator

add_action('admin_menu', function () { if(!current_user_can('administrator')) { remove_menu_page('edit-comments.php'); remove_menu_page('options-general.php'); remove_menu_page('users.php'); remove_menu_page('tools.php'); remove_menu_page('edit.php?post_type=acf-field-group'); remove_menu_page('plugins.php'); remove_menu_page('update-core.php'); } });

but what i want is, one admin (like super-admin) having full access to the site and second admin with some limitation like i want remove plugin menu for 2nd admin and give rest access

//2nd admin can be user name or user id add_action('admin_menu', function () { if(current_user_can('administrator' === '2nd admin')) { remove_menu_page('users.php'); remove_menu_page('tools.php'); remove_menu_page('plugins.php'); } });

how can i control / limit few feature for 2nd admin…

or should i create custom role… for the feature i wanted…