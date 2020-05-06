Having trouble linking material design in c#(WPF)

#1

I am making a wfp dashboard
I have the material desgin pack linked but i am getting a error with the PackIcons.
Error: The name “PackIcon” does not exist in the namespace “http://materialdesigninxaml.net/winfx/xaml/themes”.

Window x:Class="Dashboard1.MainWindow"
        xmlns="http://schemas.microsoft.com/winfx/2006/xaml/presentation"
        xmlns:x="http://schemas.microsoft.com/winfx/2006/xaml"
        xmlns:d="http://schemas.microsoft.com/expression/blend/2008"
        xmlns:mc="http://schemas.openxmlformats.org/markup-compatibility/2006"
    
        xmlns:local="clr-namespace:sem2_wfp_pro"
        xmlns:materialDesign="http://materialdesigninxaml.net/winfx/xaml/themes" 
        xmlns:MetroChart="clr-namespace:De.TorstenMandelkow.MetroChart;assembly=De.TorstenMandelkow.MetroChart"
        mc:Ignorable="d" Height="600" Width="1024" ResizeMode="NoResize" WindowStartupLocation="CenterScreen" WindowStyle="None">

<Grid Width="35" Height="50" Background="#FF41A43C" HorizontalAlignment="Left" VerticalAlignment="Top" Margin="20 0">
                                <Grid.Effect>
                                    <DropShadowEffect BlurRadius="20" Color="#FFECECEC" RenderingBias="Quality" ShadowDepth="1"/>
                                </Grid.Effect>
                                <materialDesign:PackIcon Kind="Store" HorizontalAlignment="Center" VerticalAlignment="Bottom" Margin="5" Foreground="White" Width="20" Height="20"/>
                            </Grid>

Thanks

#2

Did you add a using statement in your code behind? It suggests that the property PackIcon doesn’t exist in the current context.

#3

Got it working I thought I had the material Design colours and theme pack installed in the packet manger and over looked it
Thanks for your help

#4

You probably mean the NuGet Package Manager.

#5

