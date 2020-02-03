Having trouble linking material design in c#(WPF)

I am making a wfp dashboard

I have the material desgin pack linked but i am getting a error with the PackIcons.

Error: The name “PackIcon” does not exist in the namespace “http://materialdesigninxaml.net/winfx/xaml/themes”.

Window x:Class="Dashboard1.MainWindow" xmlns="http://schemas.microsoft.com/winfx/2006/xaml/presentation" xmlns:x="http://schemas.microsoft.com/winfx/2006/xaml" xmlns:d="http://schemas.microsoft.com/expression/blend/2008" xmlns:mc="http://schemas.openxmlformats.org/markup-compatibility/2006" xmlns:local="clr-namespace:sem2_wfp_pro" xmlns:materialDesign="http://materialdesigninxaml.net/winfx/xaml/themes" xmlns:MetroChart="clr-namespace:De.TorstenMandelkow.MetroChart;assembly=De.TorstenMandelkow.MetroChart" mc:Ignorable="d" Height="600" Width="1024" ResizeMode="NoResize" WindowStartupLocation="CenterScreen" WindowStyle="None">

I have the material desgin pack linked but i am getting a error with the PackIcons.

<Grid Width="35" Height="50" Background="#FF41A43C" HorizontalAlignment="Left" VerticalAlignment="Top" Margin="20 0"> <Grid.Effect> <DropShadowEffect BlurRadius="20" Color="#FFECECEC" RenderingBias="Quality" ShadowDepth="1"/> </Grid.Effect> <materialDesign:PackIcon Kind="Store" HorizontalAlignment="Center" VerticalAlignment="Bottom" Margin="5" Foreground="White" Width="20" Height="20"/> </Grid>

Thanks