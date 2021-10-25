Having trouble adding a fade instead of sliding curtains

asasass: asasass: This code doesn’t use display: block;

Yes but you aren’t adding a class of ‘hide’ to it that is setting display:none. That’s why your attempts weren’t working because the element was display:none so there is nothing to animate. It’s already gone.

asasass: asasass: Can this code work the same as the other?

Without display block

Don’t be silly. Re-read what I just said above.

asasass: asasass: Where the fade is only on the background and not the play svg.

But that’s not what you were doing? You were setting the whole thing to display:none anyway?

Won’t that leave the round play button on top of the video play button. It doesn’t really make any sense to me.

Anyway you can’t fade an image unless you use opacity and if you do that everything in the div is affected. You can’t exclude child elements from the opacity. What you’d need to do is pull the image from .jacket and apply it t a pseudo element of .jacket instead and absolutely place it over the area. Then you could fade out the pseudo element without affecting the play button.

However it makes no sense to have effectively 2 play buttons on top of each other (the red circle and the video play button).