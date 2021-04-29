Having this iFrame API script appear upon button click

I have been testing this script:
<script src='https://meet.jit.si/external_api.js'></script>
<div id="meeting"></div>
<script>
const options = {
parentNode: document.querySelector('#meeting'),
width: "100%",
height: "100%",
onload: {window.onload = function()
}
meetAPI = new JitsiMeetExternalAPI("meet.jit.si", options);
</script>
I’d like to try to have it appear upon click. I tried unsuccessfully to integrate that code with the example here:
which shows:
<button onclick="myFunction()">Try it</button>
<script>
function myFunction() {
var x = document.createElement("IFRAME");
x.setAttribute("src", "https://www.w3schools.com");
document.body.appendChild(x);
}
</script>
any help with properly integrating the w3schools code with the iFrame api is appreciated