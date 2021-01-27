Having this iFrame API script appear upon button click

I have been testing this script:

<script src='https://meet.jit.si/external_api.js'></script>

<div id="meeting"></div>

<script>
const options = {
    parentNode: document.querySelector('#meeting'),
    width: "100%",
    height: "100%",
    onload: {window.onload = function()
    }

meetAPI = new JitsiMeetExternalAPI("meet.jit.si", options);
</script>

I’d like to try to have it appear upon click. I tried unsuccessfully to integrate that code with the example here:

which shows:

<button onclick="myFunction()">Try it</button>

<script>
function myFunction() {
  var x = document.createElement("IFRAME");
  x.setAttribute("src", "https://www.w3schools.com");
  document.body.appendChild(x);
}
</script>

any help with properly integrating the w3schools code with the iFrame api is appreciated