Having this iFrame API script appear upon button click

I have been testing this script:

<script src='https://meet.jit.si/external_api.js'></script>

<div id="meeting"></div> <script> const options = { parentNode: document.querySelector('#meeting'), width: "100%", height: "100%", onload: {window.onload = function() } meetAPI = new JitsiMeetExternalAPI("meet.jit.si", options); </script>

I’d like to try to have it appear upon click. I tried unsuccessfully to integrate that code with the example here:

which shows:

<button onclick="myFunction()">Try it</button> <script> function myFunction() { var x = document.createElement("IFRAME"); x.setAttribute("src", "https://www.w3schools.com"); document.body.appendChild(x); } </script>

any help with properly integrating the w3schools code with the iFrame api is appreciated