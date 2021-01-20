Having problem with elementor page builder on genesis child theme

Hi Everyone,

I would appreciate all your suggestions. I really need your help right now because I am non-technical person.

About a year ago I started a cycling blog bike where me and my partner share our cycling experience. At that time someone suggested to use genesis child theme so I used it by setting my homepage to latest posts but now I want static Homepage and for that purpose I have to use page builder. I tried Elementor page builder but it is not loading on my site.

I read somewhere that eIementor doesn’t work on child themes so now I am thinking to use Divi Page Builder but I am worried that it will slow down my site speed. Would it be a wise decision to use Divi Page Builder on my website?

I would need your suggestions. Is this the best choice for good speedy website or should I try some other way?