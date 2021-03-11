Having multiple option headers/groups?

Hi there,

I have a script that is created in PHP and also Angular. The script creates a form with some options in a select input.

This is an example of one:

$scope.ethnicgroups = [{ id: '', name: 'Please select' }, { id: 'White', name: 'White' }, { id: 'English, Welsh, Scottish, Northern Irish or British', name: 'English, Welsh, Scottish, Northern Irish or British' }, { id: 'Irish', name: 'Irish' }, { id: 'Gypsy or Irish Traveller', name: 'Gypsy or Irish Traveller' }, { id: 'Any other White background', name: 'Any other White background' }, { id: 'Mixed or Multiple ethnic groups', name: 'Mixed or Multiple ethnic groups' }, { id: 'White and Black Caribbean', name: 'White and Black Caribbean' }, { id: 'White and Black African', name: 'White and Black African' }, { id: 'White and Asian', name: 'White and Asian' }, { id: 'Any other Mixed or Multiple ethnic background', name: 'Any other Mixed or Multiple ethnic background' }, { id: 'Asian or Asian British', name: 'Asian or Asian British' }, { id: 'Indian', name: 'Indian' }, { id: 'Pakistani', name: 'Pakistani' }, { id: 'Bangladeshi', name: 'Bangladeshi' }, { id: 'Chinese', name: 'Chinese' }, { id: 'Any other Asian background', name: 'Any other Asian background' }, { id: 'Black, African, Caribbean or Black British', name: 'Black, African, Caribbean or Black British' }, { id: 'African', name: 'African' }, { id: 'Caribbean', name: 'Caribbean' }, { id: 'Any other Black, African or Caribbean background', name: 'Any other Black, African or Caribbean background' }, { id: 'Other ethnic group', name: 'Other ethnic group' }, { id: 'Arab', name: 'Arab' }, { id: 'Any other ethnic group', name: 'Any other ethnic group' } ]; // a pre-selection by value $scope.home.quizDatabase.frmethgroup = ''; // a pre-selection by object-identity $scope.asObject = $scope.ethnicgroups[0];

What I would like to do is have some headers to some of the options in the “Ethnic group” select, similar to this:



I can’t seem to paste all the code as it’s too long.

Can anyone help me create these headers? For example :“White”, " Mixed or Multiple ethnic groups" etc. Also, so they are not selectable? I am not sure how to add other attributes that will be outputted in the HTML of the options.

Thank you