Having multiple option headers/groups?



I have a script that is created in PHP and also Angular. The script creates a form with some options in a select input.

This is an example of one:

    $scope.ethnicgroups = [{
        id: '',
        name: 'Please select'
      }, {
        id: 'White',
        name: 'White'
      },
                            {
        id: 'English, Welsh, Scottish, Northern Irish or British',
        name: 'English, Welsh, Scottish, Northern Irish or British'
      },
                            {
        id: 'Irish',
        name: 'Irish'
      },
                            {
        id: 'Gypsy or Irish Traveller',
        name: 'Gypsy or Irish Traveller'
      },
                            {
        id: 'Any other White background',
        name: 'Any other White background'
      },
                            {
        id: 'Mixed or Multiple ethnic groups',
        name: 'Mixed or Multiple ethnic groups'
      },
                            {
        id: 'White and Black Caribbean',
        name: 'White and Black Caribbean'
      },
                            {
        id: 'White and Black African',
        name: 'White and Black African'
      },
                            {
        id: 'White and Asian',
        name: 'White and Asian'
      },
                            {
        id: 'Any other Mixed or Multiple ethnic background',
        name: 'Any other Mixed or Multiple ethnic background'
      },
                            {
        id: 'Asian or Asian British',
        name: 'Asian or Asian British'
      },
                            {
        id: 'Indian',
        name: 'Indian'
      },
                            {
        id: 'Pakistani',
        name: 'Pakistani'
      },
                            {
        id: 'Bangladeshi',
        name: 'Bangladeshi'
      },
                            {
        id: 'Chinese',
        name: 'Chinese'
      },
                            {
        id: 'Any other Asian background',
        name: 'Any other Asian background'
      },
                            {
        id: 'Black, African, Caribbean or Black British',
        name: 'Black, African, Caribbean or Black British'
      },
                            {
        id: 'African',
        name: 'African'
      },
                            {
        id: 'Caribbean',
        name: 'Caribbean'
      },
                            {
        id: 'Any other Black, African or Caribbean background',
        name: 'Any other Black, African or Caribbean background'
      },
                            {
        id: 'Other ethnic group',
        name: 'Other ethnic group'
      },
                            {
        id: 'Arab',
        name: 'Arab'
      },
                            {
        id: 'Any other ethnic group',
        name: 'Any other ethnic group'
      } ];
   // a pre-selection by value
   $scope.home.quizDatabase.frmethgroup  = '';

   // a pre-selection by object-identity
   $scope.asObject = $scope.ethnicgroups[0];

What I would like to do is have some headers to some of the options in the “Ethnic group” select, similar to this:
I can’t seem to paste all the code as it’s too long.

Can anyone help me create these headers? For example :“White”, " Mixed or Multiple ethnic groups" etc. Also, so they are not selectable? I am not sure how to add other attributes that will be outputted in the HTML of the options.

