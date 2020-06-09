Having menu visible for x number of seconds after hover has been removed?

Ah okay… there are many missing semicolons in your CSS, but I wouldn’t mix the CSS-only solution with your JS approach in the first place – JS is the way to go IMHO as it is much more versatile and easier to address accessibility concerns. So what you’d have to do is setting a timeout for hiding the menu, rather than closing it directly; and also cancel that timeout if the menu is getting hovered again:
var DELAY = 1000
var timeout = null
function showMenu (element) {
$(element).addClass('show').attr('aria-expanded', 'true')
$(element).find('.dropdown-menu').addClass('show')
}
function hideMenu (element) {
$(element).removeClass('show').attr('aria-expanded', 'false')
$(element).find('.dropdown-menu').removeClass('show')
}
$('.dropdown')
.mouseover(function () {
showMenu(this)
// Cancel the delayed closing of the dropdown
window.clearTimeout(timeout)
})
.mouseout(function () {
// Delay the closing of the dropdown to the given
// amount of ms
timeout = window.setTimeout(hideMenu, DELAY, this)
})