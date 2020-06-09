Having menu visible for x number of seconds after hover has been removed?

Hi there,

I have the following fiddle:

https://jsfiddle.net/toolman/3yj409os/5/

I have a mega menu on desktop which works fine (ignore the gap as this isn’t there normally).

I would like the desktop mega menu on the “drop down menu” to remain open for 3 seconds after the user has hovered off the menu.

What would be the best way to do this?

I have seen these, but can’t seem to implement it.



and



Any help would be great.

Thanks