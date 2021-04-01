Having issues with Youtube Data API key failing

Hello, everyone!

There’s been some changes made to the API since I used it last. This is the way I’ve successfully used it in the past:

if($host == 'youtube.com'){ /* Long YT link. It will be a GET var. */ parse_str("$query",$vidArray); $ytStatusURL = 'https://www.googleapis.com/youtube/v3/videos?id='.$vidArray['v'].'&key=AIzaS...EQ5rN4czs&part=snippet'; $json = file_get_contents($ytStatusURL); $obj = json_decode($json, true); $ytStatus = $obj[pageInfo][totalResults]; if($ytStatus == '1'){ $embed_type = 'youtube'; $vid_string = substr($vidArray['v'], 0, 11); $vidKey['a'] = $embed_type; $vidKey['b'] = $vid_string; return $vidKey; } }

Which now results in:

{ "error": { "code": 403, "message": "The request cannot be completed because you have exceeded your \u003ca href=\"/youtube/v3/getting-started#quota\"\u003equota\u003c/a\u003e.", "errors": [ { "message": "The request cannot be completed because you have exceeded your \u003ca href=\"/youtube/v3/getting-started#quota\"\u003equota\u003c/a\u003e.", "domain": "youtube.quota", "reason": "quotaExceeded" } ] } }

So I went to check on how many requests have been made:

Either 3 requests is too many or something has changed to cause my api key to start failing and Google’s not giving a ton of info on why.

I’ve followed all the provided links and Googled a bunch but I can’t figure out why it’s not working. What do I need to do to raise the API key to something more than zero allowed requests?