Having issues with Youtube Data API key failing

Hello, everyone!
There’s been some changes made to the API since I used it last. This is the way I’ve successfully used it in the past:
if($host == 'youtube.com'){
/* Long YT link. It will be a GET var. */
parse_str("$query",$vidArray);
$ytStatusURL = 'https://www.googleapis.com/youtube/v3/videos?id='.$vidArray['v'].'&key=AIzaS...EQ5rN4czs&part=snippet';
$json = file_get_contents($ytStatusURL);
$obj = json_decode($json, true);
$ytStatus = $obj[pageInfo][totalResults];
if($ytStatus == '1'){
$embed_type = 'youtube';
$vid_string = substr($vidArray['v'], 0, 11);
$vidKey['a'] = $embed_type;
$vidKey['b'] = $vid_string;
return $vidKey;
}
}
Which now results in:
{
"error": {
"code": 403,
"message": "The request cannot be completed because you have exceeded your \u003ca href=\"/youtube/v3/getting-started#quota\"\u003equota\u003c/a\u003e.",
"errors": [
{
"message": "The request cannot be completed because you have exceeded your \u003ca href=\"/youtube/v3/getting-started#quota\"\u003equota\u003c/a\u003e.",
"domain": "youtube.quota",
"reason": "quotaExceeded"
}
]
}
}
So I went to check on how many requests have been made:
Either 3 requests is too many or something has changed to cause my api key to start failing and Google’s not giving a ton of info on why.
I’ve followed all the provided links and Googled a bunch but I can’t figure out why it’s not working. What do I need to do to raise the API key to something more than zero allowed requests?