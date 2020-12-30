Having issues with Youtube Data API key failing

Hello, everyone!

There’s been some changes made to the API since I used it last. This is the way I’ve successfully used it in the past:

	if($host == 'youtube.com'){
		/* Long YT link.  It will be a GET var. */
		parse_str("$query",$vidArray);
		$ytStatusURL = 'https://www.googleapis.com/youtube/v3/videos?id='.$vidArray['v'].'&key=AIzaS...EQ5rN4czs&part=snippet';
		$json = file_get_contents($ytStatusURL);
		$obj = json_decode($json, true);
		$ytStatus = $obj[pageInfo][totalResults];
		if($ytStatus == '1'){
			$embed_type = 'youtube';
			$vid_string = substr($vidArray['v'], 0, 11);
			$vidKey['a'] = $embed_type;
			$vidKey['b'] = $vid_string;
			return $vidKey;
		}
	}

Which now results in:

 {
   "error": {
     "code": 403,
     "message": "The request cannot be completed because you have exceeded your \u003ca href=\"/youtube/v3/getting-started#quota\"\u003equota\u003c/a\u003e.",
     "errors": [
       {
         "message": "The request cannot be completed because you have exceeded your \u003ca href=\"/youtube/v3/getting-started#quota\"\u003equota\u003c/a\u003e.",
         "domain": "youtube.quota",
         "reason": "quotaExceeded"
       }
     ]
   }
 }

So I went to check on how many requests have been made:

image
image1655×741 31.8 KB

Either 3 requests is too many or something has changed to cause my api key to start failing and Google’s not giving a ton of info on why.

I’ve followed all the provided links and Googled a bunch but I can’t figure out why it’s not working. What do I need to do to raise the API key to something more than zero allowed requests?