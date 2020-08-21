Having issues with no transact strict mode in mysql

@r937

It does happen in all my queries but i first started noticing it a time i tried using group as my column name it showed an error saying group is a mysql keyword.

Then i after i changed the column name, the problem has been there even on another table.

The sql mostly are

INSERT INTO tablename (email, password, family) VALUES ('example@yahoo.com', 'fhgfggggg', 'orchild')

The problem is not usually the code because after i have edited the sql mode and clean up the no strict trans line and run the insert code it works but after some time it goes back to the strict trans again