Having issues with no transact strict mode in mysql

could you please show the query before and after you made those changes
@r937
It does happen in all my queries but i first started noticing it a time i tried using group as my column name it showed an error saying group is a mysql keyword.
Then i after i changed the column name, the problem has been there even on another table.
The sql mostly are
INSERT INTO tablename (email, password, family) VALUES ('example@yahoo.com', 'fhgfggggg', 'orchild')
The problem is not usually the code because after i have edited the sql mode and clean up the no strict trans line and run the insert code it works but after some time it goes back to the strict trans again
If email, password and family are the only columns i have in the table it will insert perfectly but i i have other columns and didn’t include it in the insert then it will not insert and will not throw error
there must be something else going on, because that’s not what’s supposed to happen
please do a SHOW CREATE TABLE so that i can see the column definitions for these other columns
also, what’s your mysql version number?
All other columns are VARCHAR data types with 120 value length only nothing else.
Secondly i don’t know how to generate create table code from a table, i only use mysql in creating my tables from scratch, select the number of columns and there data types thats all.
Perhaps you can show me how to print or generate a create table code from existing table. I would really love to know it
Mysql version is 4.8
run this –
SHOW CREATE TABLE tablename
whoa, that’s ancient!!
Please tell us you’re not storing passwords in plain text.
Lol, could it be the cause? Am using it on local host
Nop am not Sir, just an illustrations, am using php password_hash() i learnt is stronger than MD5 but sad enough is not in mysql yet
I did but is not showing full code, i was thinking the full code should appear on the screen so i can copy and paste
any reason you can’t upgrade? might make all your problems go away
let me guess, you’re using phpmyadmin
the full text is all there, i assure you
Your SQL query has been executed successfully.
SHOW CREATE TABLE myusers
myusers CREATE TABLE
myusers (
id int(20) NOT NULL A…
You guessed right!
The dot … shows an incomplete code, besides am only seeing id but not other columns in the table, i know how a create table codes looks like and thats what i expect to see but this one is a half code, so what do we do now?
This is exactly what the SQL Mode edit looks like
ONLY_FULL_GROUP_BY,STRICT_TRANS_TABLES,NO_ZERO_IN_DATE,NO_ZERO_DATE,ERROR_FOR_DIVISION_BY_ZERO,NO_AUTO_CREATE_USER,NO_ENGINE_SUBSTITUTION
So it took me roughly 3days to discover that the problem was actually an effect of STRICT_TRANS_TABLES which i still do not know what it means or its function, even after deleting it from the SQL mode edit and then save it everything works fine but later am back with that settings as if is a default Mysql SQL mode settings
First thing is to get your local dev up to current standards. If you are on windows, install Laragon and do your Dev from there.
i don’t like it at all, i use HeidiSQL
but anyway, i think you have to highlight that cell (the CREATE TABLE text) before you can copy it
those dots means there’s more there – the whole statement (all columns in table)