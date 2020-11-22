Having issues with no transact strict mode in mysql

benanamen: benanamen: insert a properly formatted MySQL date

Why i don’t normally use Mysql date is because i use php formated date in this formatted

date ("YmdHis");

This helps me to easily pull the date from the database and check it against current date to easily get what i want. Because the format will look like this 202008271453

So which already is in an int format.

So to know if a data have been in the database for 1hour i will simply query the database to get the date