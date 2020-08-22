Having issues with no transact strict mode in mysql

Databases
First thing is to get your local dev up to current standards. If you are on windows, install Laragon and do your Dev from there.

https://laragon.org/

i don’t like it at all, i use HeidiSQL

but anyway, i think you have to highlight that cell (the CREATE TABLE text) before you can copy it

those dots means there’s more there – the whole statement (all columns in table)

I found the full code when i went to options and change it to full text

CREATE TABLE `myusers` (
 `id` int(20) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
 `email` varchar(120) NOT NULL,
 `family` varchar(120) NOT NULL,
 `country` varchar(120) NOT NULL,
 `age` varchar(120) NOT NULL,
 `password` varchar(120) NOT NULL,
 PRIMARY KEY (`id`)
) ENGINE=InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET=utf8
the prob;lem was you were doing something that was not allowed in Strict Mode

i’ve highlighted what i’m guessing is your problem

aha!! i was right!!!

you failed to supply a value for a NOT NULL column which had no DEFAULT

A whole new world of lecture, am downloading it and will learn to use it, I learnt using MAMP and Xampp and obviously i dont know any other mysql manager than phpmyadmin am just been opened up to new stuff here.

Thanks alot guys :smile:

Your whole problem is you have set all the columns to NOT NULL and are not providing a value for each column. If any of the columns do not have to have a value set the default to NULL

which of the column was that?

Oh i see!

Thanks a million times @benanamen @r937 @Gandalf

Based on your example, age and country.

1 Like
How old do you have to be to require a varchar(120) field for your age (ignoring the fact that a character isn’t a number)???

:shifty:

Additionally, you don’t store peoples age. You store their birth date and then calculate the age.

1 Like
you are right, the age is their date of birth i used varchar because i will be sending a formatted date pattern to it

Please is there any harm in using excess character limit for your columns in th mysql?

No, don’t do that. Make it a date column and insert a properly formatted MySQL date

1 Like
Okay Sir, noted.
Thanks

Why i don’t normally use Mysql date is because i use php formated date in this formatted

date ("YmdHis");

This helps me to easily pull the date from the database and check it against current date to easily get what i want. Because the format will look like this 202008271453

So which already is in an int format.
So to know if a data have been in the database for 1hour i will simply query the database to get the date

$retrieveddate = 'date from sql query';
$currentdate = date("YmdHis");

$cal = $currentdate - $retrieveddate;

if($cal > 3600){
echo 'date is more than a  hour ago';
}
Thats why i use varchar for my date type, because if i use mysql date i will end up with something like this
2020-08-27 12:45:32

Which will make me to start stripping off the -, : and gap before using for calculation.
So for me to use standard date format i must create a function that will always convert that date into something i can use for calculation.
Same goes for date of birth.
If am only allowing above 18yrs i must calculate in php.

store your dates in the database as DATE

store your timestamps in the database as DATETIMES

this way, you can do your date calculations in a query’s WHERE clause

WHERE date_of_birth > CURRENT_DATE - INTERVAL 18 YEAR

you can always pull out the exact display format you wish using DATE_FORMAT()

1 Like
Thanks alot @r937