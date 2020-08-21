Having issues with no transact strict mode in mysql

Please am facing issues with NO STRICT TRANS in my database, this is found in the Sql mode settings. And if it is in this mode it forces all the columns to be filled if not the insert function will not work.

This forces me to include all columns in my insert sql and then use empty data on them just to make sure my insert work.

The worst is that i will edit the sql mode and remove the no strict transac yet after sometimes or if i restart my Apache and mysql it comes again.

Please whats the permanent solution to this and what is really the work of that strict trans in mysql sql mode edit?