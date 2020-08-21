Having issues with no transact strict mode in mysql

Please tell us you’re not storing passwords in plain text.
Lol, could it be the cause? Am using it on local host
Nop am not Sir, just an illustrations, am using php password_hash() i learnt is stronger than MD5 but sad enough is not in mysql yet
I did but is not showing full code, i was thinking the full code should appear on the screen so i can copy and paste
any reason you can’t upgrade? might make all your problems go away
let me guess, you’re using phpmyadmin
the full text is all there, i assure you
Your SQL query has been executed successfully.
SHOW CREATE TABLE myusers
myusers CREATE TABLE
myusers (
id int(20) NOT NULL A…
You guessed right!
The dot … shows an incomplete code, besides am only seeing id but not other columns in the table, i know how a create table codes looks like and thats what i expect to see but this one is a half code, so what do we do now?
This is exactly what the SQL Mode edit looks like
ONLY_FULL_GROUP_BY,STRICT_TRANS_TABLES,NO_ZERO_IN_DATE,NO_ZERO_DATE,ERROR_FOR_DIVISION_BY_ZERO,NO_AUTO_CREATE_USER,NO_ENGINE_SUBSTITUTION
So it took me roughly 3days to discover that the problem was actually an effect of STRICT_TRANS_TABLES which i still do not know what it means or its function, even after deleting it from the SQL mode edit and then save it everything works fine but later am back with that settings as if is a default Mysql SQL mode settings
First thing is to get your local dev up to current standards. If you are on windows, install Laragon and do your Dev from there.
i don’t like it at all, i use HeidiSQL
but anyway, i think you have to highlight that cell (the CREATE TABLE text) before you can copy it
those dots means there’s more there – the whole statement (all columns in table)
I found the full code when i went to options and change it to full text
CREATE TABLE `myusers` (
`id` int(20) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
`email` varchar(120) NOT NULL,
`family` varchar(120) NOT NULL,
`country` varchar(120) NOT NULL,
`age` varchar(120) NOT NULL,
`password` varchar(120) NOT NULL,
PRIMARY KEY (`id`)
) ENGINE=InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET=utf8
the prob;lem was you were doing something that was not allowed in Strict Mode
i’ve highlighted what i’m guessing is your problem
aha!! i was right!!!
you failed to supply a value for a NOT NULL column which had no DEFAULT
A whole new world of lecture, am downloading it and will learn to use it, I learnt using MAMP and Xampp and obviously i dont know any other mysql manager than phpmyadmin am just been opened up to new stuff here.
Thanks alot guys
Your whole problem is you have set all the columns to NOT NULL and are not providing a value for each column. If any of the columns do not have to have a value set the default to NULL
which of the column was that?
Oh i see!
Thanks a million times @benanamen @r937 @Gandalf
Based on your example, age and country.