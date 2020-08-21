Having issues with no transact strict mode in mysql

This is exactly what the SQL Mode edit looks like

ONLY_FULL_GROUP_BY,STRICT_TRANS_TABLES,NO_ZERO_IN_DATE,NO_ZERO_DATE,ERROR_FOR_DIVISION_BY_ZERO,NO_AUTO_CREATE_USER,NO_ENGINE_SUBSTITUTION

So it took me roughly 3days to discover that the problem was actually an effect of STRICT_TRANS_TABLES which i still do not know what it means or its function, even after deleting it from the SQL mode edit and then save it everything works fine but later am back with that settings as if is a default Mysql SQL mode settings