Having issues with decoding JSON

From a big picture point of view I would say the main problem is that you are not looking at the error messages. And I suspect that you are trying to trouble shoot the problem inside of a much bigger chunk of code by refreshing your browser.

Start by turning on error reporting:

<?php # keys.php error_reporting(E_ALL);

And then test your code from a console window with something like

> php keys.php

At that point, it will become immediately obvious that:

$string = ('1234' => 'example');

Has invalid syntax. I think you intended it to be an array though $string is somewhat of an unusual name for an array. It is also possible that you think json_encode takes a string as input. Which would explain the second error:

$keys = json_encode($string,true);

The docs clearly show that the first argument should be a php array and the second optional argument needs to be an integer.

Get past those first two errors and then see what happens.

And as a final note, consider using some sort of php aware IDE for your editor. Both of the above mentioned errors would have been flagged long before you tried executing the code.