Having issues with decoding JSON

PHP
#1

Hello,

I have an JSON encoded string of API keys and their users.

$string = ('1234' => 'example');
$keys = json_encode($string, true);

Then later in the code I pull a key from the database and try to get the username is belongs too:

$key = $row["key"];
$new = json_decode($keys, true);
$uploader = $new[$key];

For some reason, this returns nothing. What am I doing wrong here?

#2

From a big picture point of view I would say the main problem is that you are not looking at the error messages. And I suspect that you are trying to trouble shoot the problem inside of a much bigger chunk of code by refreshing your browser.

Start by turning on error reporting:

<?php
# keys.php
error_reporting(E_ALL);

And then test your code from a console window with something like

> php keys.php

At that point, it will become immediately obvious that:

$string = ('1234' => 'example');

Has invalid syntax. I think you intended it to be an array though $string is somewhat of an unusual name for an array. It is also possible that you think json_encode takes a string as input. Which would explain the second error:

$keys = json_encode($string,true);

The docs clearly show that the first argument should be a php array and the second optional argument needs to be an integer.

Get past those first two errors and then see what happens.

And as a final note, consider using some sort of php aware IDE for your editor. Both of the above mentioned errors would have been flagged long before you tried executing the code.