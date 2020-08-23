Having issues with decoding JSON

From a big picture point of view I would say the main problem is that you are not looking at the error messages. And I suspect that you are trying to trouble shoot the problem inside of a much bigger chunk of code by refreshing your browser.
Start by turning on error reporting:
<?php
# keys.php
error_reporting(E_ALL);
And then test your code from a console window with something like
> php keys.php
At that point, it will become immediately obvious that:
$string = ('1234' => 'example');
Has invalid syntax. I think you intended it to be an array though $string is somewhat of an unusual name for an array. It is also possible that you think json_encode takes a string as input. Which would explain the second error:
$keys = json_encode($string,true);
The docs clearly show that the first argument should be a php array and the second optional argument needs to be an integer.
Get past those first two errors and then see what happens.
And as a final note, consider using some sort of php aware IDE for your editor. Both of the above mentioned errors would have been flagged long before you tried executing the code.