Have you recently or ever got the "computer to do the donkey work?"

I’ll start with my tip which is to use RSYNC instead of FileZilla to update online websites… the latter is good but does take quite a few clicks to login. navigate to the correct path, select files to “Overwrite if the source code size is different or newer”. FileZilla is also quite slow because every file is checked and this takes time!

RSYNC keeps track of any previous transfers and updates only changed files but, also by default, compresses the changes, uploads and then expands the modifications into the correct large file!!!

The free RSYNC application is not straightforward but well worth the effort. Basic command line script usage is simple:

rsync [OPTION] … SRC … [USER@]HOST:DEST

Any useful tips, innovations, etc where you’ve actually managed to get the computer to reduce a humdrum or repetitive tasks?