Have you ever been paid in cryptocurrency?

You do not mention where you are located, in most countries crypto is legal, and while it in most places are not considered a currency, it is taxable. However some countries have banned some cryptos, so make sure to check local regulations.

The main problem with accepting crypto as payment, is that you need to have a good way to convert it back to fiat. This is a process that can take some time, as most exchanges require that you verify who you are.

We have accepted crypto for years, and have not had any issues with it. We receive the funds, and normally convert them to fiat at once, and transfer the funds to the business account. The only times we have not done so, is if it is smaller amounts, or if we believe the market will go up.

SamuelCalifornia: SamuelCalifornia: I do not know much either but I think Blockchain.com is a wallet you can use. It takes time to create an account there because money is involved;

In regards to wallets, always use wallets that you setup locally on your computer for storage (or a hardware ledger) do not use a wallet that is setup at a provider, website etc. as they will have full control of your wallet, and the funds in it.

It is also important that you never share your memonic or private key with anyone, since with that you have full access to your wallets.