Have Highly Targeted Ads Increased Your CTR / Earnings?

Hey there! My main site is in a niche that isn’t particularly supported by Adsense, and so it seems their ads fall back to the types of ads that they do support, but that probably perform worse in the real world. For example, my site has a bunch of downloadable files within my niche, mostly PDF’s. Adsense doesn’t support my niche, so the ads I see being sent to my units are things like “Download PDF’s!”

Those ads are nonsense. I have a good amount of spam traffic coming to my site, so I pretty much trust Adsense’s reports on my “real” traffic on the dashboard, rather than looking at the theoretical CTR % that they show, even though most of those views and clicks don’t reflect my real world performance. For example: Adsense shows a CTR of well over 7%. But when counting the actual views and clicks that are counted, it’s more like just a bit under 3%. I figure I could improve that quite a bit, and see big improvements to actual profits per click…

Now I’ve been looking at using affiliate ads, all of which are well within my niche and should theoretically engage more of my visitors. That’s the hope anyway. And from what I can tell, their earnings per click so to speak, looks to be between 30 cents and nearly $2.00. Do you think that I would actually GAIN overall CTR %? Because suppose I was actually doing 5% per day at an average of let’s say, 50 cents per click overall, it seems like I’d be doing FAAAAR better that way, than with Adsense. Likewise, it would actually give me the resources to invest back into promoting the site, so it just seems like a win-win.

What do you guys think…? Should I expect my CTR, overall earnings and so on to increase with these affiliate links because they’ll probably be more attractive to my visitors? Or am I maybe just deluding myself?