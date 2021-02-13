Have difficulty understanding a logic in JS slider script

The source script that I am analyzing is here.

var itemClassName = "carousel__photo";
items = d.getElementsByClassName(itemClassName),
totalItems = items.length,
slide = 0,
moving = true;

// Set classes
function setInitialClasses() {
  // Targets the previous, current, and next items
  // This assumes there are at least three items.
  items[totalItems - 1].classList.add("prev");
  items[0].classList.add("active");
  items[1].classList.add("next");
}

To understand better I initially assume only 3 slides. In that case:

items[totalItems - 1] → This will be items[2].
So why on the third item we are putting calls prev

Currently, only the first one(items[0]) is visible.

My understanding is that even though it’s not visible, it allows the browser to preload the image so that you don’t have to wait for it on your next interaction.

If you are on a continuous carousel with only 3 items then the 3rd item will be the previous item to the initial first item. Imagine you are on the first slide and you press previous then that will bring in the last slide in the group (number 3).

Ok so logically although on the front end it seems to be a linear motion, logically it is a closed-loop and nothing is last or perhaps first, but tied in a logical closed circle where even the last item, which is yet not visible, becomes previous to the current first visible item.

There is one more question related to the link that I posted above.

// Next navigation handler
function moveNext() {
  // Check if moving
  if (!moving) {
    // If it's the last slide, reset to 0, else +1
    if (slide === (totalItems - 1)) {
      slide = 0;
    } else {
      slide++;
    }
    // Move carousel to updated slide
    moveCarouselTo(slide);
  }

Initially moving is set to binary true that means:
!moving = false

But neither is moving a keyword in JS how come something that is assigned an initial value true will even be set to false automatically?

Question #2

I have copy-pasted code on my local text editor.

Only itemClassName is defined with var, but not other things. Is there anything default or some coding style is there, which I do not know. the slide is a variable there but yet not given modifier var

Not sure what you are asking but its set to false a few times in the script and is used to stop you clicking the buttons while it is moving.

  function disableInteraction() {
    moving = true;
    setTimeout(function(){
      moving = false
    }, 500);
  }

To my untrained eyes that looks like an error.

If you attempt to read the value of an undeclared variable, JavaScript generates an error. If you assign a value to a variable that you have not declared with var , JavaScript implicitly declares that variable for you. Note, however, that implicitly declared variables are always created as global variables, even if they are used within the body of a function. To prevent the creation of a global variable (or the use of an existing global variable) when you meant to create a local variable to use within a single function, you must always use the var statement within function bodies. It’s best to use var for all variables, whether global or local. (The distinction between local and global variables is explored in more detail in the next section.)

Maybe @Paul_Wilkins can confirm :slight_smile:

Thanks Paul. That all makes a lot of sense. Sometimes what looks like an undeclared variable is read, but it’s really not undeclared because later on in the code that variable might be declared. That all gets to be rather confusing.

That’s why it’s preferred these days to not use var, and instead to use const or let. That way your code ends up being easier to understand and work with.

Because const doesn’t let you reassign the value (although you can change values in an array and in objects), it’s preferred by far to use const instead of let. That way the code ends up being a lot more robust and secure than it was before.

Let’s take a look at the code from https://codepen.io/marcusmichaels/pen/yGGoLM

It starts with:

  var itemClassName = "carousel__photo";
      items = d.getElementsByClassName(itemClassName),
      totalItems = items.length,
      slide = 0,
      moving = true;

An unintended error has occurred here. He ended the “carousel_photo” line with a semicolon, when based on the indent and the commas at the end of the other lines, he intended to use a comma instead to define local variables.

What has really happened instead is that items, totalItems, slide, and moving have all been defined as global variables.

We can refactor this code to instead make them all local variables as intended, by replacing that semicolon with a comma instead.

  var itemClassName = "carousel__photo",
      // items = d.getElementsByClassName(itemClassName);
      items = d.getElementsByClassName(itemClassName),
      //...
      totalItems = items.length,
      slide = 0,
      moving = true;

Because that type of mistake is very easy to make, it’s preferred to avoid defining variables in a list, and define them one at a time, on separate lines.

  var itemClassName = "carousel__photo";
  var items = d.getElementsByClassName(itemClassName);
  var totalItems = items.length;
  var slide = 0;
  var moving = true;

Another benefit of defining variables on separate lines is that the code is also easier to refactor and make changes to as well.

Speaking of which, we can update the code to use const instead of var, which I’ll delve into in my next post :slight_smile:

This makes much sense to me. Thanks.

I got it the whole script needs to be viewed in its totality instead of just focusing on a fragment of script.