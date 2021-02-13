Have difficulty understanding a logic in JS slider script

PaulOB: PaulOB: Maybe @Paul_Wilkins can confirm

Thanks Paul. That all makes a lot of sense. Sometimes what looks like an undeclared variable is read, but it’s really not undeclared because later on in the code that variable might be declared. That all gets to be rather confusing.

That’s why it’s preferred these days to not use var, and instead to use const or let. That way your code ends up being easier to understand and work with.

Because const doesn’t let you reassign the value (although you can change values in an array and in objects), it’s preferred by far to use const instead of let. That way the code ends up being a lot more robust and secure than it was before.

Let’s take a look at the code from https://codepen.io/marcusmichaels/pen/yGGoLM

It starts with:

var itemClassName = "carousel__photo"; items = d.getElementsByClassName(itemClassName), totalItems = items.length, slide = 0, moving = true;

An unintended error has occurred here. He ended the “carousel_photo” line with a semicolon, when based on the indent and the commas at the end of the other lines, he intended to use a comma instead to define local variables.

What has really happened instead is that items , totalItems , slide , and moving have all been defined as global variables.

We can refactor this code to instead make them all local variables as intended, by replacing that semicolon with a comma instead.

var itemClassName = "carousel__photo", // items = d.getElementsByClassName(itemClassName); items = d.getElementsByClassName(itemClassName), //... totalItems = items.length, slide = 0, moving = true;

Because that type of mistake is very easy to make, it’s preferred to avoid defining variables in a list, and define them one at a time, on separate lines.

var itemClassName = "carousel__photo"; var items = d.getElementsByClassName(itemClassName); var totalItems = items.length; var slide = 0; var moving = true;

Another benefit of defining variables on separate lines is that the code is also easier to refactor and make changes to as well.

Speaking of which, we can update the code to use const instead of var, which I’ll delve into in my next post