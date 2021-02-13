Have difficulty understanding a logic in JS slider script

There is one more question related to the link that I posted above.

// Next navigation handler function moveNext() { // Check if moving if (!moving) { // If it's the last slide, reset to 0, else +1 if (slide === (totalItems - 1)) { slide = 0; } else { slide++; } // Move carousel to updated slide moveCarouselTo(slide); }

Initially moving is set to binary true that means:

!moving = false

But neither is moving a keyword in JS how come something that is assigned an initial value true will even be set to false automatically?

