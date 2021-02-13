Have difficulty understanding a logic in JS slider script

The source script that I am analyzing is here.

var itemClassName = "carousel__photo";
items = d.getElementsByClassName(itemClassName),
totalItems = items.length,
slide = 0,
moving = true;

// Set classes
function setInitialClasses() {
  // Targets the previous, current, and next items
  // This assumes there are at least three items.
  items[totalItems - 1].classList.add("prev");
  items[0].classList.add("active");
  items[1].classList.add("next");
}

To understand better I initially assume only 3 slides. In that case:

items[totalItems - 1] → This will be items[2].
So why on the third item we are putting calls prev

Currently, only the first one(items[0]) is visible.

My understanding is that even though it’s not visible, it allows the browser to preload the image so that you don’t have to wait for it on your next interaction.

If you are on a continuous carousel with only 3 items then the 3rd item will be the previous item to the initial first item. Imagine you are on the first slide and you press previous then that will bring in the last slide in the group (number 3).

Ok so logically although on the front end it seems to be a linear motion, logically it is a closed-loop and nothing is last or perhaps first, but tied in a logical closed circle where even the last item, which is yet not visible becomes previous to the current first visible item.

There is one more question related to the link that I posted above.

// Next navigation handler
function moveNext() {
  // Check if moving
  if (!moving) {
    // If it's the last slide, reset to 0, else +1
    if (slide === (totalItems - 1)) {
      slide = 0;
    } else {
      slide++;
    }
    // Move carousel to updated slide
    moveCarouselTo(slide);
  }

Initially moving is set to binary true that means:
!moving = false

But neither is moving a keyword in JS how come something that is assigned an initial value true will even be set to false automatically?

Question #2

I have copy-pasted code on my local text editor.

Only itemClassName is defined with var, but not other things. Is there anything default or some coding style is there, which I do not know. the slide is a variable there but yet not given modifier var