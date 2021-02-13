Have difficulty understanding a logic in JS slider script

JavaScript
#1

The source script that I am analyzing is here.

var itemClassName = "carousel__photo";
items = d.getElementsByClassName(itemClassName),
totalItems = items.length,
slide = 0,
moving = true;

// Set classes
function setInitialClasses() {
  // Targets the previous, current, and next items
  // This assumes there are at least three items.
  items[totalItems - 1].classList.add("prev");
  items[0].classList.add("active");
  items[1].classList.add("next");
}

To understand better I initially assume only 3 slides. In that case:

items[totalItems - 1] → This will be items[2].
So why on the third item we are putting calls prev

Currently, only the first one(items[0]) is visible.

#3

My understanding is that even though it’s not visible, it allows the browser to preload the image so that you don’t have to wait for it on your next interaction.

#4

If you are on a continuous carousel with only 3 items then the 3rd item will be the previous item to the initial first item. Imagine you are on the first slide and you press previous then that will bring in the last slide in the group (number 3).