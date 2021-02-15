Have difficulty understanding a logic in JS slider script

Checking the code for which variables change, those are moving, oldPrevious, oldNext, newPrevious, newNext, and slide. All other variables can be safely and immediately switched over to use const. The variables that change can temporarily use let instead.

const itemClassName = "carousel__photo"; const items = d.getElementsByClassName(itemClassName); const totalItems = items.length; let slide = 0; let moving = true;

Using let tends to be a bandaid solution though. Things tend to be better we can can remove the need to use let at all. Typically we can do that by using an object to store the existing state of things.

There are three sets of variables that want to be focused on here, slide, moving, and the prev/next ones.

Improving the slide variable

The slide variable is used in three places, the moveCarousel function where it is the function parameter, and in the moveNext and movePrev functions. After some searching around I find that the moveNext and movePrev functions are event handlers. I prever to make that more explict, by using functions called moveNextHandler and movePrevHandler.

function moveNextHandler(evt) { moveNext(); } function movePrevHandler(evt) { movePrev(); } //... next.addEventListener('click', moveNextHandler); prev.addEventListener('click', movePrevHandler);

By keeping the handler function nice and simple, we can figure out how to pass the slide variable to it.

The moveNext function not only reads from the slide variable, it also changes it. We can pass the slide variable to the moveNext function, and return the slide variable, letting us do the update in the handler function itself.

function moveNextHandler(evt) { slide = moveNext(slide); } function movePrevHandler(evt) { slide = movePrev(slide); }

Now that those move functions are using their own separate slide variable, the only involvement that we need to worry about is in the handler functions. We can now put that use of the slide variable into an object for easy reference, and everything in regard to that slide variable is tidied up.

const carousel = { slide: 0 }; //... function moveNextHandler(evt) { carousel.slide = moveNext(carousel.slide); } function movePrevHandler(evt) { carousel.slide = movePrev(carousel.slide); }

Improving the moving variable

Another way to look at what we have done is to ensure that the move functions are being controlled based entirely on their function parameters. Their behaviour does change currently based on another variable, and that is the moving one. That for good behaviour should also be passed to the functions.

I will also rename it in the move functions to be isMoving too, for even better clarity.

We can give that moving variable to the move functions in the handler, and have the move functions make good uses of that.

function moveNextHandler(evt) { carousel.slide = moveNext(carousel.slide, moving); } function movePrevHandler(evt) { carousel.slide = movePrev(carousel.slide, moving); } //... function moveNext(slide, isMoving) { // Check if moving if (!isMoving) { //... } function movePrev(slide, isMoving) { // Check if moving if (!isMoving) { //... }

We can simplify things further by putting isMoving in the carousel object, and only use that one object in the move functions instead.

That a lot of changes, so let’s split them up into renaming, moving into object, and simplifying the code.

Rename moving to isMoving

This simple rename of the variable helps to ensure that we have a consistent and easily understood variable being used all throughout the code.

// let moving = true; let isMoving = true; //... function moveNextHandler(evt) { // carousel.slide = moveNext(carousel.slide, moving); carousel.slide = moveNext(carousel.slide, isMoving); } function movePrevHandler(evt) { // carousel.slide = movePrev(carousel.slide, moving); carousel.slide = movePrev(carousel.slide, isMoving); } //... function disableInteraction() { // moving = true; isMoving = true; setTimeout(function(){ // moving = false; isMoving = false; }, 500); } //... // Check if carousel is moving, if not, allow interaction // if(!moving) { if(!isMoving) { //... function initCarousel() { setInitialClasses(); setEventListeners(); // Set isMoving to false now that the carousel is ready // moving = false; isMoving = false; }

Not only does that make it easier to understand without context, but it gives us a good overview of all the places that use the isMoving variable, making it easier to make plans about the next changes to be made.

Move isMoving into object

We can now move isMoving into the carousel object, and make notes about future changes that we want to make.

const carousel = { slide: 0, isMoving: true }; // let isMoving = true;

function moveNextHandler(evt) { // carousel.slide = moveNext(carousel.slide, isMoving); carousel.slide = moveNext(carousel.slide, carousel.isMoving); } function movePrevHandler(evt) { // carousel.slide = movePrev(carousel.slide, isMoving); carousel.slide = movePrev(carousel.slide, carousel.isMoving); }

Here we will want to combine both of those variables together, so that it is only the carousel object being passed to the function.

function disableInteraction() { carousel.isMoving = true; setTimeout(function(){ carousel.isMoving = false; }, 500); }

Here we will want to find out if we can pass the carousel to disableInteraction, so that it can be updated via the function parameter instead.

function moveCarouselTo(slide) { // Check if carousel is moving, if not, allow interaction // if(!isMoving) { if(!carousel.isMoving) {

Here we will want to pass the carousel object to the function and use that instead.

function initCarousel() { setInitialClasses(); setEventListeners(); // Set moving to false now that the carousel is ready carousel.isMoving = false; }

We shouldn’t need to do anything else with isMoving in the init function.

What do we have in our TODO list now?

combine handler variables

pass carousel to disableInteraction

pass carousel to moveCarouselTo

We’ll take care of those in the next post, and finish off by examining any remaining let statements.