Have cookie laws changed recently?

I think everyone is growing comfortable with the laws now and are beginning to min/max the solutions. I know that when they first came out, several clients were scared of the implications and just went for a hack and slash solution where it was all or nothing.

Then as time went on solutions came out (one solution we use is OneTrust Cookies service) that then allowed us to offer the finer granularity of allowing users to choose. The idea here is that people will not want to step through it all and consent to everything or consent to something rather than consent to nothing.

@Erik_J It is interesting to hear you say that you are seeing selections based on decisions you made elsewhere. Sounds like Google might be taking it up a notch and using cookies to track which cookies you have chosen to accept… would that be cookie inception???