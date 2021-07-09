Have 2 google autocompletes on one page

Hi there,

I’m looking to have 2 google autocomplete on my page. I’ve put one on and it works pretty much straight forward. But after using my brain attempting to have 2 on it, I keep running into problems…

I’ve changed the id of of the second input, added automcomplete2, changed certain parts of the code to add another one but i’m having no luck.

var placeSearch, autocomplete; var componentForm = { street_number: 'short_name', route: 'long_name', locality: 'long_name', administrative_area_level_1: 'short_name', country: 'long_name', postal_code: 'short_name' }; function initAutocomplete() { // Create the autocomplete object, restricting the search to geographical // location types. autocomplete = new google.maps.places.Autocomplete( /** @type {!HTMLInputElement} */(document.getElementById('autocomplete')), {types: ['geocode']}); // When the user selects an address from the dropdown, populate the address // fields in the form. autocomplete.addListener('place_changed', fillInAddress); } function fillInAddress() { // Get the place details from the autocomplete object. var place = autocomplete.getPlace(); for (var component in componentForm) { document.getElementById(component).value = ''; document.getElementById(component).disabled = false; } // Get each component of the address from the place details // and fill the corresponding field on the form. for (var i = 0; i < place.address_components.length; i++) { var addressType = place.address_components[i].types[0]; if (componentForm[addressType]) { var val = place.address_components[i][componentForm[addressType]]; document.getElementById(addressType).value = val; } } }

The page im working on here http://azzopardi.club/scott/index1.php, if you click “trouble find your property?” a div will appear presenting the autocomplete form…

Any pointers will be good. Thank you.