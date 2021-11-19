Hashtags without database

It seems the “#hashtags” need to correlate to the actual pages already defined with a URL link.

So I would define your $keywords as an array with #hash as the KEY and the URL as the VALUE. Something like this.

$keywords = array('keyword1' => 'pagekeyword1.php', 'keyword2' => 'pagekeyword2.php', 'keyword3' => 'pagekeyword3.php');

Then your links would use both the HASH and the URL so they become links to your actual pages.

//Then your links would use both the HASH and the URL echo '<p class="flexcenter">'."\r"; foreach ($keywords as $hash => $url): echo '<span><a href="'.$url.'">#'.$hash.'</a></span>'."\r"; endforeach; echo '</p>'."\r"

This code results to:

<p class="flexcenter"> <span><a href="pagekeyword1.php">#keyword1</a></span> <span><a href="pagekeyword2.php">#keyword2</a></span> <span><a href="pagekeyword3.php">#keyword3</a></span> </p>

Displayed as:

#keyword1 #keyword2 #keyword3

Now if all your pages already have this keyword list and they are all pointing to hashtag.php , what does hashtag.php do or have as far as coding? If you don’t have the page or it isn’t doing anything, then make a page which will redirect the user to the selected page.

Start by making the keyword array that defines all URL pages with the HASH TAG keys.

$keywords = array('keyword1' => 'pagekeyword1.php', 'keyword2' => 'pagekeyword2.php', 'keyword3' => 'pagekeyword3.php', 'keyword4' => 'pagekeyword4.php', 'keyword5' => 'pagekeyword5.php'); //etc

You would then be looking for Request Method GET and not empty. Then define the URL based on if $_GET['tag'] is a KEY in the $keywords array. If it is a KEY in the array use the array[key] => value, i.e. $keywords[$_GET['tag']] to get the URL value and use a header() tag to redirect the user to the webpage or send them to a default page. something like this.