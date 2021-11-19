Hashtags without database

It seems the “#hashtags” need to correlate to the actual pages already defined with a URL link.
So I would define your
$keywords as an array with
#hash as the KEY and the
URL as the VALUE. Something like this.
$keywords = array('keyword1' => 'pagekeyword1.php', 'keyword2' => 'pagekeyword2.php', 'keyword3' => 'pagekeyword3.php');
Then your links would use both the HASH and the URL so they become links to your actual pages.
//Then your links would use both the HASH and the URL
echo '<p class="flexcenter">'."\r";
foreach ($keywords as $hash => $url):
echo '<span><a href="'.$url.'">#'.$hash.'</a></span>'."\r";
endforeach;
echo '</p>'."\r"
This code results to:
<p class="flexcenter">
<span><a href="pagekeyword1.php">#keyword1</a></span>
<span><a href="pagekeyword2.php">#keyword2</a></span>
<span><a href="pagekeyword3.php">#keyword3</a></span>
</p>
Displayed as:
#keyword1 #keyword2 #keyword3
Now if all your pages already have this keyword list and they are all pointing to
hashtag.php, what does
hashtag.php do or have as far as coding? If you don’t have the page or it isn’t doing anything, then make a page which will redirect the user to the selected page.
Start by making the keyword array that defines all URL pages with the HASH TAG keys.
$keywords = array('keyword1' => 'pagekeyword1.php', 'keyword2' => 'pagekeyword2.php', 'keyword3' => 'pagekeyword3.php', 'keyword4' => 'pagekeyword4.php', 'keyword5' => 'pagekeyword5.php');
//etc
You would then be looking for Request Method GET and not empty. Then define the URL based on if
$_GET['tag'] is a KEY in the
$keywords array. If it is a KEY in the array use the
array[key]
=> value, i.e.
$keywords[$_GET['tag']] to get the URL value and use a
header() tag to redirect the user to the webpage or send them to a default page. something like this.
<?php
$keywords = array('keyword1' => 'pagekeyword1.php', 'keyword2' => 'pagekeyword2.php', 'keyword3' => 'pagekeyword3.php', 'keyword4' => 'pagekeyword4.php', 'keyword5' => 'pagekeyword5.php');
if($_SERVER["REQUEST_METHOD"] == "GET" && !empty($_GET['tag'])):
$url = (!empty($_GET['tag']) && array_key_exists($_GET['tag'],$keywords) ? $keywords[$_GET['tag']] : 'defaulturl.php');
header("location: ".$url);
exit;
endif;
?>