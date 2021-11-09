Hashtags without database

That way it won’t work. You’d need to separate your data from your display somehow. Then you can access the data from multiple places.
As a small example you’d have one file with a giant array that contains all data like so:
<?php
return [
'key' => [
'url' => '/foo',
'keywords' => 'keyword1,keyword2,keyword3',
'title' => 'Some title',
'content' => [
'pargraph1', 'paragraph2', 'etc'
]
]
];
Let’s call that
content.php.
And then in
hashtag.php you can loop over the content and get all articles with the asked hashtag
<?php
$hashtag = $_GET['hashtag'];
// throw exception when empty or missing
$content = require __DIR__ . '/content.php';
// get only the articles that have $hashtag as one of the keywords
$articles = array_filter(
$data,
function (array $article) use ($hashtag) {
return in_array($hashtag, explode(',', $article['keywords']));
}
}
foreach ($articles as $article) {
printf('<a href="%s">%s</a>', $article['url'], $article['title']);
}