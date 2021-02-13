Has Sitepoint been hacked?

Hey Tom,

The issue was actually with a 3rd party GitHub tool that we used. They got hacked and this gave the attackers access to our private GitHub repos where we did have some secrets stored.

The fail on our part was the database was public and not behind our private VPN so that along with them having some passwords allowed them in.

We have certainly taken on the lessons from this and are now working on how to better store our secrets. We have now moved the db into private VPN. So nope was nothing to do with WordPress.

Also in the interest of information we only use WordPress to publish articles these days. The FE if the site is Gatsby and all the accounts are within our Ruby on rails application so WordPress does not do much these days.

Cheers and again to everyone very sorry for the trouble we have caused you all.