Has Sitepoint been hacked?

Gandalf: Gandalf: You need to go to Premium to change your password and any other account settings.

I found it. I think it is not as direct as most sites but at least I did find it.

In reply to the topic more directly, I just now read a message I received Tuesday. It claims We Are Computer Scientiest at Russia/China (Complex). It also says, in part:

But we have your all of your personel files. So we can publish it on darkweb or something.

And it says:

You can pay with bitcoin, total price is 650$

I do not use the email address exclusively for SitePoint but the uses are limited enough that it is likely I got that message due to the SitePoint hack. The good news is that we know the data they actually have is limited, not anywhere close to what they claim.