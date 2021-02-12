Has Sitepoint been hacked?

@ralf_e yes, I got an email just last night on it :

Dear SitePoint Member,

We have recently confirmed that SitePoint’s infrastructure was breached by a third party and some non-sensitive customer data was accessed as part of this attack.

As a precautionary measure, while we continue to investigate, we have reset passwords on all accounts and increased our required length to 10 characters. Next time you login to SitePoint you will need to create a new password.

Your browser will remain logged in if you have used our service recently. However, you can still create a new password manually by clicking on the ‘Account > Profile & Settings’ option and entering your details in the ‘Change your password’ section.

If you use Social Login (e.g. Google or Facebook), you will be able to login as normal.

If you have deactivated your SitePoint account, no action is required however we recommend you refer to the ‘What can I do to protect myself?’ section.