Has mail.yahoo account trash directory?

Hi all,
Has
https://mail.yahoo.com account trash directory? Looks like not. Can it be created?
Today reading email with big image which I tried to set scale of the image bigger to see its content.
Not shure what I clicked but I lost this email.
Myabe deleted accidentally. I would prefre to remove it to Trash directory…
Thanks!
Hi all,
Their help articles certainly seem to suggest there is a Trash folder in Yahoo Mail.
If you are having trouble with your Yahoo Mail account, I suggest you go to their Help Central site and click on the “Speak with a live agent” link.
3 Likes
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.