Hello,

In Laravel 8 I generate excel page with “maatwebsite/excel”: “^3.1” and openinmg it with

Libre Office Version: 6.0.7.3 in my Kubuntu 18

where can I check properties of the page I set with command :

BeforeExport::class => function (BeforeExport $event) { $event->writer->getProperties()->setCreator('Creator Name'); },

?

2) I have some problems with cells having a lot of text : https://prnt.sc/121kzwv

Has Libre Office some other possibility to see long text cells?

Thanks!