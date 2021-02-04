Has Google geocoding api changed?

Hello!

Is there something new I missed? After three months, today I opened up a project of mine I was working on but the script I’m using for geocoding is not working anymore (it did back in october).

$city = "Szeged"; $street = "Vitéz u. 28"; $address = $city.'+'.$street; $geo_address = str_replace(" ", "+", $address); $json = file_get_contents("https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/geocode/json?address=$geo_address&key=AIzaSyAAQPA..........blablabla...............WzlPFmR6I"); $json = json_decode($json); $lat = $json->{'results'}[0]->{'geometry'}->{'location'}->{'lat'}; $lng = $json->{'results'}[0]->{'geometry'}->{'location'}->{'lng'};

It returns the following errors: