I’m interested in integrating Microsoft Teams with Dynamics 365 Sales to streamline communication between our sales reps and enhance collaboration. What are some key benefits you’ve experienced from this integration?
Has anyone integrated Microsoft Teams with Dynamics 365 Sales for improved communication and collaboration within the sales team?
Although I have no experience I am still pondering about it. How easy or difficult it would be to integrate Microsoft Teams with Dynamics 365 Sales? What would be the main challenges or obstacles to face before heading?