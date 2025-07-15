Has anyone created a website for a customer without a need for a "Security Incident Response Process" and "24/7 call center"? and NOT get fined doing so

I just asked Google Gemini this question and this is what it gave me…

Does Cyber Security Law require an “Computer Incident Response Process” and if so what does that involve?

Yes, cybersecurity law very frequently requires an “Incident Response Process.” In fact, it’s becoming a near-universal expectation across various legal and regulatory frameworks, especially for organizations that handle any kind of personal data or operate in critical sectors.

The days of simply having “good security” are over. Regulators and legal frameworks now demand a proactive and reactive plan for when security inevitably fails, because breaches are a matter of “when,” not “if.”

Why Cybersecurity Law Requires It:

Data Breach Notification Laws: Almost all major data privacy laws (like GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, HIPAA, and most state-level breach notification laws in the U.S.) mandate timely notification of data breaches to affected individuals and/or regulatory authorities. You simply cannot comply with these tight notification deadlines (e.g., 72 hours for GDPR, varying for others) without a predefined and well-practiced incident response process. Due Diligence and Reasonable Security: Many laws don’t explicitly list “incident response” but rather require organizations to implement “reasonable security measures” to protect data. In today’s cybersecurity landscape, a comprehensive incident response plan is considered a fundamental and indispensable component of reasonable security. Failure to have one could be interpreted as negligence. Industry-Specific Regulations: Many sectors have specific cybersecurity requirements that directly mandate incident response:

PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard): As discussed, it explicitly requires an incident response plan (Requirement 12.10) with 24/7 availability for response.

HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act): For healthcare entities and their business associates, HIPAA requires a robust incident response plan for Protected Health Information (PHI) breaches.

FISMA (Federal Information Security Modernization Act): Requires federal agencies to have robust incident response capabilities.

Requires federal agencies to have robust incident response capabilities. NYDFS Cybersecurity Regulation (23 NYCRR 500): For financial services companies in New York, it’s quite prescriptive about incident response, including notification procedures for ransomware.

Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act of 2022 (CIRCIA): Requires covered entities in critical infrastructure sectors to report certain cyber incidents and ransomware payments to CISA within very specific timelines (e.g., 72 hours for covered cyber incidents, 24 hours for ransom payments). This absolutely necessitates an incident response process.

Requires covered entities in critical infrastructure sectors to report certain cyber incidents and ransomware payments to CISA within very specific timelines (e.g., 72 hours for covered cyber incidents, 24 hours for ransom payments). This absolutely necessitates an incident response process. SEC Incident Disclosure Rules: Publicly traded companies in the U.S. now have specific requirements from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to disclose “material” cybersecurity incidents within four business days. This requires a rapid, defined process to determine materiality and report.

Contractual Obligations: Beyond direct laws, many contracts with vendors, partners, or clients will include clauses requiring specific cybersecurity measures, including incident response capabilities, especially if you handle their data.

What Does a Computer Incident Response Process Involve?

A robust Computer Incident Response Process (CIRP) typically follows a structured framework to ensure an effective and efficient response. The most widely recognized framework comes from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST Special Publication 800-61, “Computer Security Incident Handling Guide”) , which outlines four key phases:

1. Preparation: This is the most crucial phase, done before any incident occurs. * Policy and Plan Development: Creating formal, documented incident response policies, plans, and procedures (often called playbooks or runbooks) for various incident types. * Incident Response Team (IRT) / Computer Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT) Formation: Defining roles, responsibilities, and clear lines of authority for all team members (technical, legal, HR, PR, management). * Tooling and Infrastructure: Acquiring and configuring security tools (SIEM, EDR, network monitoring, forensic tools), secure communication channels (out-of-band communication), and incident management platforms. * Training and Awareness: Training the IRT members on their roles, tools, and procedures. Training all employees on how to identify and report suspicious activity. * Risk Assessment: Identifying critical assets, potential vulnerabilities, and likely threats to prioritize response efforts. * Legal Counsel Engagement: Establishing relationships with external legal counsel specializing in cybersecurity law to advise during a breach. * Vendor Assessment: Understanding incident response capabilities of third-party vendors who handle your data. * Tabletop Exercises/Drills: Regularly testing the plan through simulated incidents to identify gaps and ensure the team is prepared.

2. Detection and Analysis: This phase focuses on identifying and understanding the scope of an incident. * Monitoring: Continuous monitoring of systems, networks, logs, and security alerts (e.g., from SIEM, EDR, firewalls, IDS/IPS). This is where the 24/7 capability comes in, as alerts can occur at any time. * Alert Triage: Filtering out false positives and prioritizing genuine security alerts based on severity and potential impact. * Investigation: Collecting evidence (logs, memory dumps, network traffic), interviewing personnel, and analyzing data to confirm the incident, determine its nature, scope, cause, and impact (e.g., what data was accessed, how many systems affected). * Documentation: Meticulously documenting all findings, actions taken, and timelines.

3. Containment, Eradication, and Recovery: This is where the active response takes place. * Containment: Taking immediate steps to stop the spread of the incident and minimize damage (e.g., isolating compromised systems, disconnecting networks, blocking malicious IPs, disabling compromised accounts). * Eradication: Removing the root cause of the incident (e.g., patching vulnerabilities, removing malware, reconfiguring systems to eliminate backdoors). * Recovery: Restoring affected systems and services to normal operation. This often involves restoring from clean backups, verifying system integrity, and re-enabling services securely. * Lessons Learned (Integrated): While a distinct phase in some models, learning occurs throughout these steps, informing future improvements.

4. Post-Incident Activity (Lessons Learned and Improvement): This critical phase focuses on improving future response. * Post-Mortem Analysis: Conducting a thorough review of the incident, including what happened, how it was handled, what worked well, and what could be improved. * Lessons Learned Meeting: Sharing insights with relevant stakeholders and identifying actionable recommendations. * Plan Updates: Revising and updating the incident response plan, policies, and procedures based on lessons learned. * Security Control Enhancements: Implementing new security controls or strengthening existing ones to prevent similar incidents. * Training Refinement: Updating training programs for employees and IRT members. * Evidence Retention: Securely storing evidence for potential legal action or compliance audits.

The “24/7 Call Center” Aspect:

While the term “24/7 call center” might conjure images of customer support, in cybersecurity, it refers to the 24/7 availability of designated security personnel or an automated system with human oversight to receive, triage, and initiate response to critical security alerts.

Necessity: Cyberattacks don’t adhere to business hours. A breach can start on a Friday night and cause catastrophic damage by Monday morning if no one is monitoring or capable of responding.

How it's Achieved: In-house: An organization might have an on-call rotation for its internal security team. Outsourced (SOCaaS/MSSP): Many organizations, especially small to medium-sized businesses, rely on Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) or Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) to provide this 24/7 monitoring and initial response capability.



In conclusion, yes, cybersecurity law (in its various forms) increasingly requires an incident response process. It’s not just a technical best practice; it’s a legal and regulatory imperative to minimize harm, comply with breach notification duties, and avoid significant penalties and reputational damage.