kenwheeler.github.io slick - the last carousel you'll ever need slick is a responsive carousel jQuery plugin that supports multiple breakpoints, CSS3 transitions, touch events/swiping & much more!

Centre Mode

Comes down to CSS in the end and styling the ‘slick-active’ or ‘slick-current’ class differently to the other slides

New one to me but I see in CSS you can use a filter for the black and white vs colour.

-webkit-filter: grayscale(100%); filter: grayscale(100%);

If you wanted something a bit more lightweight, I have used gliderjs recently (No Jquery needed). I am sure with the right CSS you could achieve similar results.