Happy Pythagorean Theorem Day folks and a Challenge!

Pythagorean Theorem Day is celebrated when the sum of the squares of the first two parts of the date equals the square of the last part. The last Pythagorean Theorem Day was August 15, 2017 (15² + 8² = 17²).
Today - December 16, 2020 (16² + 12² = 20²).

Challenge

Write a program to calculate the next occurrence :slight_smile:

I’ve got the next date, but my code is too rough to share.

24 Jul 2025

…and the final one for this century is…

Saturday - October 24, 2026 ( 10² + 24² = 26² ).

If anyone is interested in the next century
then look out for these similar dates…

Friday - April 3, 2105 ( 3² + 4² = 5² ).
Wednesday - August 6, 2110 ( 6² +8² = 10² ).
Tuesday - December 5, 2113 ( 5² + 12² = 13² ).
Monday - December 9, 2115 ( 9² + 12² = 15² ).
Saturday - December 16, 2120 ( 12² + 16² = 20² ).
Tuesday - July 24, 2125 ( 7² + 24² = 25² ).
Thurday - October 24, 2126 ( 10² + 24² = 26² ).

Luckily for me my birthday is a primitive Pythagorean triple. :biggrin:

Further reading:-

The Two-Fractions method of generating Pythagorean Triples

