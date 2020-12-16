Happy Pythagorean Theorem Day folks and a Challenge!

…and the final one for this century is…
Saturday - October 24, 2026 ( 10² + 24² = 26² ).
If anyone is interested in the next century
then look out for these similar dates…
Friday - April 3, 2105 ( 3² + 4² = 5² ).
Wednesday - August 6, 2110 ( 6² +8² = 10² ).
Tuesday - December 5, 2113 ( 5² + 12² = 13² ).
Monday - December 9, 2115 ( 9² + 12² = 15² ).
Saturday - December 16, 2120 ( 12² + 16² = 20² ).
Tuesday - July 24, 2125 ( 7² + 24² = 25² ).
Thurday - October 24, 2126 ( 10² + 24² = 26² ).
Luckily for me my birthday is a primitive Pythagorean triple.
coothead