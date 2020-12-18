Happy Pythagorean Theorem Day folks and a Challenge!

Well, some logic:

Months are bounded 1-12; Days are bounded 1-31; You cannot add two positive numbers and end up at a value less than either of the original numbers; The squares of two positive numbers share the magnitude comparator of that of its unsquared form. (IE: a^2 > b^2 if a > b )

So you can streamline your search a little bit before you even start just from logic:

Any two-digit year that is less than 31 will have limit-bound impossibilities that don’t need to be checked (If looking for Triple Dates in the year 2020, you dont need to check March 31 - it can’t be a Triple date because 31 > 20.)

The maximal values of month and day (December 31) have a value 1105 - or 33 and change when rooted. Thus, no Triple dates will ever exist in 2-digit years higher than 33.

There is no 0’th month and 0th day, so the century year can immediately be written off.

(I guess this one also applies) Since you’re using a 2 digit year, this list is not bound by the century; that is to say, every December 16, XX20, will be a Triple Date.

So you’ve got 3 years where every date needs to be checked (31, 32, 33), and then a cascading decrease in dates that need to be checked from 30 to 1 (Where 1 only has a single day that needs to be checked, January 1st).